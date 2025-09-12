Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stake Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $186.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

