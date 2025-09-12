United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $1,839,321.60 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Tommy Thompson sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.36, for a total value of $1,839,321.60. Following the sale, the director owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,492.80. The trade was a 34.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1%

United Therapeutics stock opened at $404.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $436.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

