United Services Automobile Association Takes $354,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 41.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

BLDR stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

