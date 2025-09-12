United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 6,366 Robert Half Inc. $RHI

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 540.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 45.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 80.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.03. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robert Half

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.