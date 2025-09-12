United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,891.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after buying an additional 243,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,621,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,389,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12,383.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 144,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,195.20. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,785.60. The trade was a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,256 shares of company stock worth $22,948,632. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $131.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

