United Services Automobile Association Makes New $338,000 Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 757 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $125,094.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,496.50. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $146,907.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,715.25. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,209 shares of company stock worth $860,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $206.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

