United Services Automobile Association Invests $422,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,971 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

