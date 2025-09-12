United Services Automobile Association Buys New Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,192 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Read Our Latest Report on LH

Labcorp Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:LH opened at $280.02 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $283.47. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.