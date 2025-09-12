United Services Automobile Association Buys New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,193 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5,704.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,895 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20,849.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 254,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $316.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.63. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

