United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.2%

TSN opened at $56.09 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

