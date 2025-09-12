UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,095,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274,176 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 1.01% of Regions Financial worth $197,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 74,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:RF opened at $27.05 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

