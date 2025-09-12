UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Sells 96,763 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,763 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $202,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.9%

CSGP opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.24, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

