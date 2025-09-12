UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $178.36 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $178,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in VeriSign by 106.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $1,320,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 508,772 shares in the company, valued at $134,392,123.80. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 47,706 shares of company stock worth $13,265,439 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

VeriSign Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $289.37 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.62 and a 1-year high of $310.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.54 and a 200-day moving average of $267.92. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.