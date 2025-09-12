UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $170.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,352,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,884 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.65% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $170,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

