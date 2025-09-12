UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Grows Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 149.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 719,199 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 6.95% of Huron Consulting Group worth $172,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.94 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $50,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,942.03. This trade represents a 22.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $64,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,537.87. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,211 shares of company stock worth $967,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.