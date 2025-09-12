UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Buys 52,594 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,539,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,594 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $180,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 60,476 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

