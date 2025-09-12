UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Buys 28,018 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Waters worth $195,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 5.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 5.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.73.

Waters Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $302.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.97. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

