UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 400.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,325 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $241,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.8%

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $236.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.57.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

View Our Latest Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.