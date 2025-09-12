UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Acquires 546,406 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,226,006 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,406 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $213,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 122,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.74.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

