Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 855.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

