Trilogy Metals Inc. $TMQ Shares Bought by Birchbrook Inc.

Birchbrook Inc. grew its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.14 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.58 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,930.12. This represents a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

