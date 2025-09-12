Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 291.80 ($3.96). Approximately 6,605,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 2,187,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.53).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 325 to GBX 320 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 440.

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,361.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Trainline announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

