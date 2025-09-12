The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.6667.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average of $180.41. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.