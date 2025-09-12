The Kroger Co. $KR Holdings Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,154,000 after purchasing an additional 178,580 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Kroger by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:KR opened at $67.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $272,834.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.