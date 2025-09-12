Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Sells $2,228,709.35 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $438.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,477,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,393,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Citigroup downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.33.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

