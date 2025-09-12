Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 154.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 944,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,298 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 314,018 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 270,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4135 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

