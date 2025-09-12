Strs Ohio Invests $36.41 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 334,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 30,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 73,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,128,000 after buying an additional 526,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,399.84. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $661,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,516,059.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

