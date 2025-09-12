Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 794,083 Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 794,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,677,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 457,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

