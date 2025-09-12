Stanley Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Stanley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 668.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter worth $78,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2738 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.