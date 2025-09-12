Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

