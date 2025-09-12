Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF $URNJ Shares Acquired by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URNJ. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:URNJ opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.