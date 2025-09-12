Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Financial Analysis

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 6.93% 8.10% 6.07% QuickLogic -40.36% -27.35% -13.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $20.61 million 3.11 $1.27 million $0.09 45.33 QuickLogic $18.36 million 4.92 -$3.84 million ($0.47) -11.70

This table compares Sono-Tek and QuickLogic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sono-Tek and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 2 0 0 2.00 QuickLogic 0 0 3 1 3.25

Sono-Tek currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%. QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $10.87, indicating a potential upside of 97.58%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Risk and Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. It provides various platforms, such as software tools and eFPGA IP enables the adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across aerospace, and defense, consumer/industrial IOT, and consumer electronics markets. In addition, the company engages in the eFPGA IP Licensing business consisting of development and integration of eFPGA technology into custom semiconductor solutions. Further, the company offers silicon products, such as EOS, QuickAI, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II products; and PASIC 3 and QuickRAM, as well as programming hardware and design software services. The company markets and sells its products to defense industrial base contractors, U.S. government entities, system OEMs, and fabless semiconductor companies through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.