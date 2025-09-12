SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Director Buys $120,288.70 in Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Colvin Roberts purchased 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $120,288.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,288.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SLR Investment Stock Performance
Shares of SLRC opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $912.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.38 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SLR Investment Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLR Investment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in SLR Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SLR Investment Company Profile
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SLR Investment
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.