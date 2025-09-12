SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Director Buys $120,288.70 in Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Colvin Roberts purchased 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $120,288.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,288.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $912.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.38 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLR Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in SLR Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.