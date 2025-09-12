Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.7%

SPG stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.43.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 132.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.