Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,112,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 180,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $93.05 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $106.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIG

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.