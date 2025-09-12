Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Declines By 79.8%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 92,900 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 459,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
ACOPF opened at $5.96 on Friday. a2 Milk has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.
About a2 Milk
