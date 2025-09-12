Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Declines By 79.8%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 92,900 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 459,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

ACOPF opened at $5.96 on Friday. a2 Milk has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

