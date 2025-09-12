Short Interest in Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Decreases By 82.9%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bravo Multinational Stock Up 6.3%
OTCMKTS BRVO opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bravo Multinational has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Bravo Multinational Company Profile
