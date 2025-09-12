Short Interest in Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Decreases By 82.9%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bravo Multinational Stock Up 6.3%

OTCMKTS BRVO opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bravo Multinational has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

Bravo Multinational, Inc focuses on business ventures in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors. It plans to offer solutions in the digital content landscape. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016.

