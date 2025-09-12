Short Interest in Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Grows By 582.6%

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,700 shares, an increase of 582.6% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Berkeley Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Berkeley Group Trading Up 1.8%

About Berkeley Group

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $9.86 on Friday. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

See Also

