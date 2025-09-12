Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Expands By 664.9%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,300 shares, an increase of 664.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $3.07 on Friday. Arjo AB has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Featured Stories

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients for clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare in Europe, Asia and Pacific, South America, Africa, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, pressure injury prevention, diagnostics, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

