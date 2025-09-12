Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Decreases By 75.0%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

AGLXY stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited engages in the supply of energy and other essential services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. It engages in the retail of electricity and gas; retail of broadband, mobile, and voice services; and provision of solar and energy products and services.

