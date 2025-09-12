Sheets Smith Investment Management Sells 4,004 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Sheets Smith Investment Management decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

