Sean Patrick Buckley Sells 20,000 Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,853.08. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Patrick Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Sean Patrick Buckley sold 9,315 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $218,157.30.

On Monday, August 18th, Sean Patrick Buckley sold 10,886 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $259,631.10.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $3,453,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Magnite by 12.7% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 382.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $3,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

