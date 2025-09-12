SCS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in EQT Corporation $EQT

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of EQT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.58. EQT Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

