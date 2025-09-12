SCS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. $CCAP

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Crescent Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCAP. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 3,245 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,736.51. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $15.82 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 24.12%.The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCAP shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

