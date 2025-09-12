SCS Capital Management LLC Takes $476,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 278,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $315.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.91 and its 200 day moving average is $275.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

