SCS Capital Management LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $5,008,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $940.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $789.17 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $945.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,145.70.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 250 shares of company stock valued at $233,885. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

