SCS Capital Management LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Ferguson plc $FERG

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $225.22 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $243.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

