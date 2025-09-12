SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $554,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

BTC stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

