SCS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,969 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,136.50. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $856,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,061.80. This trade represents a 54.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%.Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.