SCS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,097 The Progressive Corporation $PGR

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.95.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,741,523.40. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.82.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

